Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in ESAB by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ESAB by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ESAB from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of ESAB stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $114.77.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.75 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 8.38%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

