Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Illumina by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Illumina by 86.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Shares of ILMN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,976. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.39. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

