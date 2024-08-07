Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $590.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $533.33.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $398.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.12. Cable One has a one year low of $318.68 and a one year high of $688.04.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by ($2.20). Cable One had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $394.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One will post 32.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 452.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

