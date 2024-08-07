Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.01

Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.01 and last traded at C$20.57, with a volume of 2402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,111.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -4.89.

Callidus Capital Corporation operates as a specialty asset based lender in Canada and the United States. It offers senior secured asset-based loans; revolving lines of credit; term loans, including standalone term loans; debtor in possession loans, acquisition funding out of bankruptcy, and stalking horse bid funding; and financing in support of acquisitions, MBO's, inventory builds, seasonal advance facilities, and purchase order financing.

