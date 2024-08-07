Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Up 1.4%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.39 and last traded at $85.29. Approximately 312,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 513,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.09.

CAMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,026,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $13,964,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $10,704,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Camtek by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 284,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 90,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Camtek by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

