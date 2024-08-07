Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,423,000 after buying an additional 3,960,049 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,506 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,505,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,911,000 after buying an additional 2,163,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $111.65. 239,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,913. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average is $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

