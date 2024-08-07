Cannae (CNNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Cannae to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cannae Stock Performance

CNNE stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. Cannae has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Cannae Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cannae

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.82%.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $499,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

