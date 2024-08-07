Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Position Lessened by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGSD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 600,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 159,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 511.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 939,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,867,000 after purchasing an additional 786,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 105.6% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 355,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 182,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 308.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 142,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 107,482 shares during the period.
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock remained flat at $25.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 402,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,032. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45.
About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF
The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.
