Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT Lowered to $24.00

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Stock Down 2.2 %

Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,358. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 46.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.