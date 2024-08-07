Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.18 and last traded at C$8.18. Approximately 102,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,188,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CS shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.78. The firm has a market cap of C$5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$336,484.32. In related news, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$336,484.32. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,835. 15.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

