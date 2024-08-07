Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.21 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,817. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $836.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.57%.

CGBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

