Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Position Raised by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 507.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,085,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.53. The company had a trading volume of 70,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,309. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.84 and a twelve month high of $426.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.27 and its 200 day moving average is $366.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVCO

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

In related news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total transaction of $210,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,108.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.