CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CBFV opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a market cap of $121.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

