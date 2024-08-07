CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CBIZ in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for CBIZ’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $70.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.93. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 309.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,128,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,850,000 after buying an additional 986,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,590,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,874,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,804,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

