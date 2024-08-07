CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0287

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $23.09 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009844 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,821.61 or 1.01749473 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008358 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011951 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03009188 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,899,360.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

