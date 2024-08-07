Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Holdings Raised by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,899,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,560,608,000 after acquiring an additional 90,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,776,000 after buying an additional 354,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Celanese by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,567,000 after buying an additional 329,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Celanese by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,161,000 after buying an additional 1,302,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Celanese by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,158,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,447,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.09. 1,443,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,524. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.07.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

