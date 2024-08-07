Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Lowered to $65.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CELH. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.98.

NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,687,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.59.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

