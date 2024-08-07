Celtic (LON:CCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $200.00

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.49), with a volume of 17662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.20).

Celtic Trading Up 13.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.64. The stock has a market cap of £184.61 million, a P/E ratio of 760.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

