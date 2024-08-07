CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

CenterPoint Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CNP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. 10,955,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,030,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNP. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.