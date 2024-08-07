Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Cut to $199.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.31.

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $6.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,176. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.55.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 55,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

