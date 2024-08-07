Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$196.58 million for the quarter.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
