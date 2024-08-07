Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on August 16th

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Cheniere Energy has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $10.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $176.54 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $184.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.67. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.