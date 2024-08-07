Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPK opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.04. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

