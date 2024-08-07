ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.78

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.78 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 1396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

