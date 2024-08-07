Christine Ezinga Buys 8,000 Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 8,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.67 per share, with a total value of C$29,367.20.

Christine Ezinga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Christine Ezinga acquired 15,570 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,740.60.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TVE stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.74. 811,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,868. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.64. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$2.76 and a 1 year high of C$4.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$393.34 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 4.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1714964 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TVE. Desjardins set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

