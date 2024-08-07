Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Cut by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 904.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,941,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $43.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

