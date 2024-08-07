City State Bank Sells 566 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

City State Bank lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.77.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.14. 3,615,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,167. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

