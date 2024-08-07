Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 120.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Cogent Biosciences stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 329,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,696. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,995,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 493,884 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after buying an additional 3,644,641 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 288,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 96,894 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12,785.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,099,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after buying an additional 2,083,065 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

