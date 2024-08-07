Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $229.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. 142,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,664. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $124.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

