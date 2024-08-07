CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) Announces $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
CompX International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
CompX International Stock Performance
CIX stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.64. 4,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,026. CompX International has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $291.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CompX International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CompX International
CompX International Company Profile
CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CompX International
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.