CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) Announces $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

CompX International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CompX International Stock Performance

CIX stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.64. 4,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,026. CompX International has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $291.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CompX International ( NYSE:CIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CompX International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Articles

