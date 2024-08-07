Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Major Shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue Purchases 825,868 Shares

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,155.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 197,298,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,169,815.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Star Exploration Corp Blue also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,732,000.00.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE CRK traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. 4,780,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.51. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 27.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Comstock Resources

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.