Conflux (CFX) Trading Down 31.4% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $511.49 million and approximately $52.82 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,087.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.50 or 0.00560734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00101484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00265655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00031985 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00035676 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,029,448,794 coins and its circulating supply is 4,329,449,575 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,029,301,309.16 with 4,329,301,295.34 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12456743 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $82,962,727.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.