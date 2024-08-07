Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 million.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CMT traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. 32,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,778. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $143.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.69. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Insider Activity at Core Molding Technologies

In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Core Molding Technologies news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $129,855.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,695.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,726 shares of company stock valued at $850,887. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

