Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Major Shareholder International Group American Sells 8,032,129 Shares

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International Group American also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of Corebridge Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80.

On Monday, June 3rd, International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

CRBG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. 3,720,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

