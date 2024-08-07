CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.48 to $1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial downgraded CoreCivic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of CoreCivic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CXW

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,375. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. CoreCivic has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.54.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.