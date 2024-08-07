CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Issues Earnings Results

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

CPI Card Group Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.66. 16,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,132. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $285.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.15. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PMTS. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at CPI Card Group

In related news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 120,534 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $2,197,334.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,193,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,916,200.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

