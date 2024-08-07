Craig Hallum Trims Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Target Price to $199.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $229.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GTLS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.31.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.12. 1,339,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 122.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $109.48 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 17.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 39.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,031,000 after purchasing an additional 86,001 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 67.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.