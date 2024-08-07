Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
About Credit Suisse Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.