Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.89.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $1,401,145.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $1,401,145.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 27,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,016 shares of company stock worth $8,469,132. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

