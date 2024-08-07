CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.70.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

