CRONOS GROUP-TS (CRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CRONOS GROUP-TS (TSE:CRO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.00 per share for the quarter.

CRONOS GROUP-TS (TSE:CRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.03 million.

CRONOS GROUP-TS Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRONOS GROUP-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRONOS GROUP-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.