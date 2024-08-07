CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.400-6.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.40-6.65 EPS.
CVS Health Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,951,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,525,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.50. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
