Daniel Topping Purchases 1,212 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Topping acquired 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 558 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £6,762.96 ($8,642.76).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Daniel Topping purchased 1,309 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £6,492.64 ($8,297.30).

LON BPM opened at GBX 535 ($6.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 44.86. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a one year low of GBX 347.20 ($4.44) and a one year high of GBX 560 ($7.16). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 512.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 489.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.18 million, a PE ratio of 786.76 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 5.36 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.68. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,029.41%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on B.P. Marsh & Partners from GBX 560 ($7.16) to GBX 625 ($7.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

