DAO Maker Price Down 22% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $84.96 million and $7.00 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 234,888,882 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

