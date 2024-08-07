Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Datadog were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Datadog by 815.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 771,669 shares of company stock worth $93,026,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.34. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

