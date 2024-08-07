David Jamieson Sells 50,000 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE KIM opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

