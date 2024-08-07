DeepOnion Market Capitalization Hits $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008699 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

