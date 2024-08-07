Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Definitive Healthcare updated its Q3 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

DH traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,100. The company has a market capitalization of $437.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.