Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.0-62.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.51 million.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of DH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,265. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $11.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definitive Healthcare

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.