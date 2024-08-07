Delek US (NYSE:DK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.
Delek US Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of DK stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. 1,419,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,110. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.19. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.
Delek US Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -82.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,104 shares of company stock valued at $50,348 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Delek US Company Profile
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
